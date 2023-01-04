Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $198.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.98. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $288.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

