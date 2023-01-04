Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.75. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.