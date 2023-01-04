Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Position Reduced by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,607 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Fiverr International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Fiverr International Trading Down 1.6 %

Fiverr International stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. Fiverr International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.