Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Goosehead Insurance worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,896.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,621. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,528.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.