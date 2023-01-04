Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.62% of Porch Group worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Porch Group by 66.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 241.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 3,145.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 418,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 315,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,594.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,594.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 72,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $102,897.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,303 shares in the company, valued at $182,190.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 969,668 shares of company stock worth $1,479,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.