Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 308.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 168,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 127,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

