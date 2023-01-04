Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $251,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $393,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

