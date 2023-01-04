Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $89,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Barclays raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

