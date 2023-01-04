Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,941,000 after acquiring an additional 541,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after purchasing an additional 683,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

