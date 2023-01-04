Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.7 %

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Shares of MGM stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

