J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.59.

JBHT stock opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.