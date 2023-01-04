Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.19% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 2nd quarter worth $2,917,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 214.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Performance

Shares of EPV opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

