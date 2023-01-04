Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

