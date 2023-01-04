Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,409,000 after buying an additional 142,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after purchasing an additional 182,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

NTLA stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $119.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

