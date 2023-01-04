Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $212.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $298.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day moving average of $220.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.