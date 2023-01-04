Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,256 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 2.3 %

AES stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

