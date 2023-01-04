Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NEP opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.