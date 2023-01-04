ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,696,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $19,373,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $10,014,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $7,215,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 143,096 shares in the last quarter.

SDS stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

