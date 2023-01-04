Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after acquiring an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

