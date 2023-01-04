Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.80.

AIZ stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

