Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Holdings Decreased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,833,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,425 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,299,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,373,000 after buying an additional 1,888,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after buying an additional 863,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.49.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

