Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $149.06

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$149.06 and traded as high as C$152.93. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$151.91, with a volume of 37,766 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KXS. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.11.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$147.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

About Kinaxis

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total value of C$1,543,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$804,896.66. In related news, Senior Officer Jay Allan Muelhoefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.34, for a total value of C$1,543,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,215 shares in the company, valued at C$804,896.66. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.01, for a total value of C$584,036.00. Insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,969,278 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.