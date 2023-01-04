Head to Head Review: Standard Lithium (SLI) & The Competition

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -24.32% 17.74% 5.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -14.20 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.00

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 845 1418 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 46.37%. Given Standard Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

