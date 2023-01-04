Head-To-Head Comparison: The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) vs. Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.24 $654.25 million $1.11 2.20 The Weir Group $2.66 billion N/A $355.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and The Weir Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Outokumpu Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj 9.54% 27.63% 14.08% The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outokumpu Oyj and The Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 1 3 3 0 2.29 The Weir Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $6.77, suggesting a potential upside of 177.32%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than The Weir Group.

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats The Weir Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

(Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About The Weir Group

(Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for mining machines. This segment also produces smart and rugged cameras that monitor and provide valuable and timely data on equipment performance, faults, payloads, and rock fragmentation. The company offers its products under the Accumin, Aspir, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Envirotech, Floway, GEHO, Gemex, Hazleton, Hydrau-Flo, R. Wales, Isodry, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Multiflo, Synertrex, Stampede, Trio, Vulco, FusionCast, ESCO, Motion Metrics, and Warman brands. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.