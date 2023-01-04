Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.88

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.97. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 7,958 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $407.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Featured Articles
