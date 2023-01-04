Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.88

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.97. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 7,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of $407.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

