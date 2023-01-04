Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.00 ($23.40) and traded as high as €23.07 ($24.54). Alstom shares last traded at €22.82 ($24.28), with a volume of 627,850 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.68) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

