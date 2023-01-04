Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares changing hands.
Jason Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.
About Jason Industries
Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).
