Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $11.25. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 9,298 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TBPH. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,254 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,622 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,820 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

