Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.73. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

