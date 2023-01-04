Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.15

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and traded as high as $13.97. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 247 shares traded.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Where Food Comes From by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Where Food Comes From by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

