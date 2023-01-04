Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,415 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.