Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

