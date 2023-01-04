Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. National Pension Service grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

