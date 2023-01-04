Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $67.49.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.