Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $362.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.09.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

