Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 96.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

