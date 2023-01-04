Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 22.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 6.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PGR opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

