Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,039 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

