Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 455.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth about $238,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $53.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roche Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

