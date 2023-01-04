Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

