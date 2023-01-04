Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,074,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43.

