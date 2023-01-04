Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 30,325 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 235,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 348,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $187,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

