Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 6,275 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

About British American Tobacco

BTI opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

