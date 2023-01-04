SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

