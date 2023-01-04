Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 24.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 41,721 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.