Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,909,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after purchasing an additional 475,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,597,000.

ALNY stock opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

