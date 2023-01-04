Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 13,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

