Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $74.80 Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings of $74.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $21.44 per share.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion.

Moderna Stock Down 0.4 %

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $241.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.