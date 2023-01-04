Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.18% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

