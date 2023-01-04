Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

DAL opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.45 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

